Irdai to modify norms for remuneration of CEOs, directors of private insurers

i. Apart from sitting fee and other expenses, it provides for payment of remuneration commensurate with an individual director’s responsibilities and demands on time, which are considered sufficient to attract qualified competent individuals, in the form of fixed remuneration. Such remuneration, however, shall not exceed ₹20 lakh per annum for each such director excluding Chairman. For the Chairman of the Board, the remuneration may be decided by the Board of Directors of the respective company.

