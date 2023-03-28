IRDAI’s new rules on commission payments give insurers more flexibility to manage their expenses

IRDAI’s new rules on commission payments give insurers more flexibility to manage their expenses3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:34 PM IST
The insurance regulator has replaced the earlier individual cap on commission payments on insurance products with an overall cap on expenses of management of insurers
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved new rules on the payment of commissions to insurance agents or insurance intermediaries by insurers. Under the IRDAI (Payment of Commission) Regulations, 2023, notified on 26 March 2023, the insurance regulator has replaced the earlier individual cap on commission payments on insurance products with an overall cap on expenses of management of insurers. The rule is applicable for life and non-life insurers (general and standalone health insurers). Hence, the move can provide more flexibility to insurers in managing their expenses. These regulations will come into force from 1 April 2023 and will be reviewed once every three years.