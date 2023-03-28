IRDAI’s new rules on commission payments give insurers more flexibility to manage their expenses

The move will benefit policyholders: The IRDAI announced some important regulatory changes, which is good for policy buyers and the insurance industry, i.e., the revised Expenses of Management (EOM) and commission limits for the industry. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, “We firmly believe that the shift from product level commissions to a company-wide limit of expenses, as proposed through the proposed regulations, will ensure parity across varying business models while rendering greater flexibility in managing expenses for insurers. Moreover, with the majority of the insurers above the prescribed norms of expenses and with the industry reeling with a combined ratio of more than 118%, these EOM limits will help in bringing cost discipline and take the industry in the right direction of prudency and profitability. This should hence translate into better pricing and products for customers in the medium to long term."