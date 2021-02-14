Issue Digilocker to policyholders to preserve documents: Irdai to insurers

Notably, the decision of Irdai has came against the backdrop of a letter written by Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Communications and Human Resource Development, to Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs with regards to the issuance of digital insurance policies to citizen's DigiLocker accounts. In the letter, Dhotre had requested Thakur to advise Irdai to issue an advisory to all insurance companies to make available the digital insurance policy of all policyholders via their Digilocker account and acceptance of Digilocker issued documents as valid documents.