Joshimath Ground Report: Victims demand loan moratorium; insurance claims denied

According to Varma, insurance companies do play an important role in indemnifying the damages to insured structures, suffered due to such 'Act of God' perils. “For all the insured properties, the insurance companies do pay the expenses incurred by the insured for demolition, removal of debris, and reconstruction of their damaged houses. There are covers available with Insurers for loss of revenue sustained due to such events. However, in a circumstance where the policyholder is no more, their legal heirs do have the right to claim damages sustained to the insured property".