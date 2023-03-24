Karur Vysya Bank-SBI Life in bancassurance tie-up in life insurance category

Karur Vysya Bank-SBI Life in bancassurance tie-up in life insurance category1 min read . 05:57 AM IST
Bancassurance is an arrangement between a bank and an insurance firm through which the insurer sell its products to the bank's customers
Karur Vysya Bank executed an agreement as an additional bancassurance partner in the life insurance category with SBI Life on Thursday.
Bancassurance is an arrangement between a bank and an insurance firm through which the insurer sell its products to the bank's customers.
Recently, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and global insurance firm AXA, entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank) in order to sell its life insurance products through the lender's 111 branches of the network.
This month, SBI Life Insurance declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23.
A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.
The declared interim dividend will be paid on or before April 6, 2023, to eligible shareholders.
The record date is March 16, 2023. The record date is set to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend.
