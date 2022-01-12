The dos and don’ts when buying health insurance policies in covid times

Mint Takeaway: First, you need to be sure if you are looking for comprehensive health insurance that covers initial consultations and diagnosis or a basic health insurance policy to save on the premium? The second thing to consider is the total sum assured. “If you reside in smaller or tier 2 and 3 cities, you must get a cover ranging from ₹5 to 7 lakh, whereas if living in a metro or tier 1 city, a cover ranging from ₹10 to 15 lakh is sufficient," said Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com. Third, buy a health policy that can give you a restore cover or super top-up just in case you fully utilize the total sum assured. Fourth, choose a policy that covers all your pre-existing diseases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}