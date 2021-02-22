Know all about benefits of not making a health insurance claim

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Usually, insurance firms offer a discount in the range of 5-20% as a no-claim bonus. Apart from offering discounts for making no claims, they also offer cumulative bonus
There are various benefits that a policyholder can get in case no claim is reported in a policy year. These range from discounts in premium to cumulative bonus.
Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd recently launched a health insurance plan, which offers an 80% discount on premiums if the initial years of the plan tenure are claim-free, while insurers increase the sum insured if a policyholder does not raise a claim. Here’s a look at these no-claim bonuses in detail.