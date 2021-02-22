Know all about benefits of not making a health insurance claim

Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd recently launched a health insurance plan, which offers an 80% discount on premiums if the initial years of the plan tenure are claim-free, while insurers increase the sum insured if a policyholder does not raise a claim. Here’s a look at these no-claim bonuses in detail.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in