Kotak General Insurance launches on/off switch feature on car insurance

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance on Monday announced the launch of an add-on cover called Meter (switch on/switch off) available with private car insurance policy.
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance on Monday announced the launch of an add-on cover called Meter (switch on/switch off) available with private car insurance policy.
Kotak General Insurance claimed to be India’s first company to offer a cashback via an add-on for private car insurance policy. After opting for the Meter (switch-on/off) add-on, users have to download the Kotak Meter Mobile App available on Play Store or App Store, which allows the vehicle owners to switch their car insurance coverage ON and OFF based on usage. This facility is available at the click of a button.
Kotak General Insurance claimed to be India’s first company to offer a cashback via an add-on for private car insurance policy. After opting for the Meter (switch-on/off) add-on, users have to download the Kotak Meter Mobile App available on Play Store or App Store, which allows the vehicle owners to switch their car insurance coverage ON and OFF based on usage. This facility is available at the click of a button.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"Demand for need based insurance cover has been on a rise particularly post Covid. With hybrid and work from home policies coupled with higher fuel prices and increasing inflation has witnessed a change in driving preferences by most vehicle owners. This drove us to bring out a customer friendly Switch On and Off feature as an add-on on our car insurance policy. With the new tech-enabled insurance policy ‘Meter’ we want to treat all customers fairly and reward those customers who drive less. This we think will help in customer retention as well as help understand and serve our customers better following their driving behaviour," said Suresh Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak General Insurance Company Limited.
The name ‘Meter’, a colloquial term associated with commuting, signifies that vehicle owners can pay for insurance only when the vehicle is in use. Through a simple Switch ON and OFF feature on the mobile application, customers are awarded a reward day for every continuous 24 hours, the cover is turned off, when the vehicle is not in use. Accumulated reward days can be redeemed either by getting discount in renewal or cashback, upto 40% of Own Damage (OD) premium at the end of the policy term.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.