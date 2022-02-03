NEW DELHI: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd has tied up with CARS24 Financial Services Private Ltd to offer motor insurance services to buyers of used cars.

CARS24 Financial Services is a subsidiary of CARS24, an online used car marketplace.

"The used car space is evolving rapidly and our corporate agency association with Cars24 will offer customers a trustworthy and faster way to avail motor insurance with fully digital insurance process for a convenient and hassle-free experience," Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, said.

Ruchit Agarwal, co-founder and CFO, CARS24, said, “Buying used car insurance is a complex process that currently lacks transparency. Consumers are tasked with loads of paperwork and fine prints. Our association with Kotak General Insurance will maximise the value and satisfaction CARS24 buyers receive."

