Kuvera launches health insurance at 35% lower premiums

Kuvera.in, an online investment platform has added health insurance as its latest offering on its portal. Kuvera users can now buy a comprehensive health insurance cover that is 35% cheaper on an average than any comparable retail health policy. The product is in a test phase on the company's website and is available on a standalone basis for a closed loop of customers in its first phase. The health insurance plan will be made open to all users very soon around October 2nd. Kuvera has launched the health plan with Bharti Axa as the provider. Users can either avail a standalone individual cover, or a cover for the family in multiple combinations to ensure a comprehensive family-oriented health cover. Before we look at the price difference, let's understand the plan first.