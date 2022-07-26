Less than a third of policyholders have cover for parents under group insurance3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 04:48 PM IST
- The coronavirus pandemic fuelled the adoption of group health insurance policies, with cover for parents, among companies
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: About 30% of policyholders have cover for parents as part of their group health insurance policies, as per Plum, an employee health insurance platform. Most of these companies on Plum's platform are first-time insurance buyers, with average employee age 30 years and that of parents being 57.5 years.