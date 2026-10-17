LIAFI writes to IRDAI seeking higher commissions for insurance agents — Check demands

The Life Insurance Agents’ Federation of India-1964 (LIAFI) has sought higher commissions for insurance agents and has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), as the regulator undertakes industry wide reforms, according to a report by the Economic Times.
It stated that the proposal seeks to “recognise agents’ long-term servicing responsibilities and rising business costs, while ensuring they remain financially viable”.
“The national objective of ‘Insurance for All’ cannot be achieved without a strong, experienced and financially sustainable agency force capable of reaching customers personally, explaining insurance products and providing continuous assistance throughout the policy term,” LIAFI said in its letter.
In the proposal letter dated 15 October, the federation has urged the IRDAI Chair for the following reforms:
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