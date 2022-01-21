Liberty General Insurance collaborates with NIA

NEW DELHI: Liberty General Insurance has partnered with National Insurance Academy (NIA) to design an industry-first and certification course on electric vehicles (EVs) for its claims team.

“Electric vehicle segment is starting to find its feet and is expected to capture considerable market share in the private vehicle segment. Consequently, the surge in demand for electric vehicles will be followed by motor insurance for the same. It is thus imperative to have an in-depth knowledge of the new segment to offer better claim service to the Insurance buyers," said a press release.

Considering changing market trends, Liberty General Insurance is facilitating this training for its claims team to provide deeper knowledge of electric vehicle components, impact on vehicles in case of an accident, loss due to natural events and precautions to be followed during repair of vehicle so that claims can be managed efficiently, said the press release.

The course will cover topics such as Anatomy of Electric Vehicles – private cars, commercial vehicles, two wheelers; The present & future of EVs in India, Understanding EVs from Claims perspective.

The first batch has commenced training, which is being conducted by NIA faculty.

Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, said, “Insurance claim is the ‘moment of truth’ that provides insurers the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to providing superior customer experience. Through trainings such as these we want to ensure that Liberty’s Claims Team is well equipped with advanced knowledge of EVs so as to settle EV Claims efficiently."

Industry experts believe that as consumers become more aware about advantages of EVs, the demand for such vehicles will see considerable growth in coming years. Over the last few years, EVs have emerged as the bellwether for the clean energy initiative because of low or zero emissions and quickly established themselves as a vital part of original equipment manufacturers' business strategies. Currently, such vehicles come at a premium to regular fuel-run vehicles but they offer their own set of advantages including lower operational cost, minimal pollution, and savings on fuel prices.

