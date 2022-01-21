Liberty General Insurance collaborates with NIA

Industry experts believe that as consumers become more aware about advantages of EVs, the demand for such vehicles will see considerable growth in coming years. Over the last few years, EVs have emerged as the bellwether for the clean energy initiative because of low or zero emissions and quickly established themselves as a vital part of original equipment manufacturers' business strategies. Currently, such vehicles come at a premium to regular fuel-run vehicles but they offer their own set of advantages including lower operational cost, minimal pollution, and savings on fuel prices.