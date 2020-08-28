Liberty General Insurance: Promoters infuse 100 crore, deny stake sale rumour

“With a further infusion of additional capital of ₹100 crore made in July 2020 by its promoters, the total invested capital, including share premium, is now ₹1,834 crore. This fresh infusion of capital by the promoters amid the prevailing difficult economic situation in the country indicates their commitment and confidence in Liberty General’s ability to grow profitably for many years to come," said Roopam Asthana, CEO and Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance.