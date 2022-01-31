LIC Dhan Rekha policy: 5 things to know

The unique benefit of this policy is that on maturity, you will receive the full sum assured without deduction of the money-back amount received along with accrued guaranteed additionsThis plan provides financial support for the family in case of the unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term. For Single Premium Death Sum Assured is 125% of Basic Sum Assured plus Guaranteed Additions. For Limited payment premium, Death Sum Assured is 125% of Basic Sum Assured or 7 times of Annualized Premium whichever is higher not less than 105% of all the premium paid up to date of death along with Guaranteed Additions.