Due to restrictions on movement due to coronavirus curbs, LIC or Life Insurance Corporation has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country.

LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy.

However, LIC said, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s pan-India metwork.

In all these offices, officers have been especially authorized to facilitate this job. "The policyholder can walk into any of the above offices of LIC and ask for authorized officer for assistance in this regard," LIC said.

This facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till 31st March. LIC currently services more than 29 crore policies across the nation.

LIC recently has launched Bachat Plus a mon-linked, participating, individual, savings plan which offers combination of protection and savings. This plan provides financial support for the family of the deceased policyholder any time before maturity and lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders. Proposer can choose to pay the premium either as Lumpsum (Single Premium) or for a Limited period of 5 years. The Minimum Basic Sum Assured is ₹1,00,000 with no upper limit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via