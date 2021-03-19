LIC eases process to claim policy maturity benefits

LIC recently has launched Bachat Plus a mon-linked, participating, individual, savings plan which offers combination of protection and savings. This plan provides financial support for the family of the deceased policyholder any time before maturity and lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders. Proposer can choose to pay the premium either as Lumpsum (Single Premium) or for a Limited period of 5 years. The Minimum Basic Sum Assured is ₹1,00,000 with no upper limit.