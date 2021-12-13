LIC introduces Savings Life Insurance Plan, Dhan Rekha (Plan 863)

As per the press release, guaranteed additions shall accrue at the end of each policy year starting from the 6th policy year to the end of the policy term provided the policy is in force. The unique benefit of this plan is that on maturity, the policyholder receives full sum assured without deduction of the money-back amount received along with accrued Guaranteed Additions. This plan provides financial support for the family in case of the unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term. For single premium death sum assured is 125% of the basic sum assured plus Guaranteed Additions. For limited payment premium, the death sum assured is 125% of basic sum assured or 7 times of Annualized Premium whichever is higher not less than 105% of all the premium paid up to date of death along with Guaranteed Additions. There is a provision to receive Maturity and Death Benefit in instalments over a period of 5 years instead of a lump sum. The premium can be Single Premium or Limited Premium payment terms of 10 years, 15 years and 20 years.