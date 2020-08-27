Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched Jeevan Akshay-VII, an immediate annuity plan. It is a single premium, non-linked, non-participating and individual instant annuity scheme. On payment of a lump sum, policyholders can choose any of the 10 available annuity options. Annuity rates are guaranteed at the beginning of the policy. The plan provides for annuity payments of a stated amount throughout the life time of the annuitant. This plan can be purchased both online and offline.

Here are the 10 key points:

1) Minimum age of entry is 30 years, maximum age is 100 years.

2) Minimum purchase price is ₹1 lakh. There is no maximum limit for purchase price.

3) It is a single premium payment plan.

4) The plan can be purchased online or offline. Online purchase option allows a rebate of 2% by way of increase in the basic annuity rate.

5) LIC Jeevan Akshay VII provides 10 annuity options to the policyholder.

6) Annuity starts as early as next month. Annuity may be paid either at monthly, quarterly, half yearly or yearly intervals.

7)The 10 annuity options are as listed below:

A. Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate.

B. Annuity payable for 5 years certain and thereafter as long as the annuitant is alive

C. Annuity payable for 10 years certain and thereafter till the annuitant is alive

D. Annuity payable for 15 years certain and thereafter till the annuitant is alive

E. Annuity payable for 20 years certain and thereafter till the annuitant is alive

F. Annuity for life with return of purchase price on death of the annuitant

G. Annuity payable for life increasing at a simple rate of 3% p.a.

H. Annuity for life with a provision of 50% of the annuity payable to spouse during his/her lifetime on death of the annuitant

I. Annuity for life with a provision of 100% of the annuity payable to spouse during his/her lifetime on death of the annuitant

J. Annuity for life with a provision of 100% of the annuity payable to spouse during his/ her life time on death of annuitant. The purchase price will be returned on the death of last survivor

8) Here are the sample annuity payable amount under different options:

View Full Image Amount of annuity payable at yearly intervals which can be purchased for ₹ 10 lakh- under different options for Immediate Annuity. Source: LIC website

9) The policy can be surrendered at any time after three months from the completion of policy or after expiry of the free-look period, whichever is later under Annuity Option F and Option J only. The surrender value payable shall depend on the age of the annuitant at the time of surrender or date of vesting of the policy.

10) Medical tests are not required under this plan. You can buy more than one policy in your name if you believe you need more life cover.

