LIC Jeevan Akshay-VII annuity plan explained in 10 points

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched Jeevan Akshay-VII, an immediate annuity plan. It is a single premium, non-linked, non-participating and individual instant annuity scheme. On payment of a lump sum, policyholders can choose any of the 10 available annuity options. Annuity rates are guaranteed at the beginning of the policy. The plan provides for annuity payments of a stated amount throughout the life time of the annuitant. This plan can be purchased both online and offline.