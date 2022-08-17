LIC launches special campaign for policyholders to revive lapsed policies1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:47 AM IST
- ‘LIC gives a unique opportunity for policyholders to revive their lapsed policies,’ the insurance behemoth tweeted.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a special campaign for revival of individual lapsed policies. This special drive, to be carried out from August 17 to October 21, 2022, is extended to all non-ULIP policies with very attractive concession in late fee. The campaign is launched to benefit those policy holders who were not able to pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policy lapsed.