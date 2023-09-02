LIC launches special campaign for policyholders to revive lapsed policies. How to revive a lapsed LIC policy1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a special campaign for the revival of individual lapsed policies. This special drive will be carried out from September 1-30. The campaign was launched to benefit those policyholders who were not able to pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policy lapsed.