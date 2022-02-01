LIC modifies Jeevan Akshay VII, New Jeevan Shanti plans

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The annuity amount under both annuity options of New Jeevan Shanti can be calculated through the calculator provided on LIC’s website as well as through various LIC apps.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a revision in two of its insurance policies - Jeevan Akshay VII and New Jeevan Shanti.
According to a press release, the LIC of India has revised annuity rates in respect of its annuity plans LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan 857) and LIC’s New Jeevan Shanti(Plan 858). Besides, the modified version of these insurance plans with revised annuity rates shall be available for sale from 1 February.
The insurance plans are available both online and offline. That is, you can either purchase the policy online by visiting the LIC India website or you can visit the branch channel to buy the plan offline.
In addition to the revision of annuity rates, LIC’s Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan no 857) can be purchased from the new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC – SPV) along with other existing distribution channels, as per the press release.
Last month, that is in December 2021, the LIC had launched a new insurance policy- Dhan Rekha. It is a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings life insurance policy. While the policy is offering special premium rates for females, it is also allowed for the third gender. You get guaranteed benefits under the plan.