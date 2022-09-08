LIC new pension plus plan: 10 things to know about the scheme2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 09:07 AM IST
- LIC new pension plus plan can be purchased offline through agents, other intermediaries as well as online from the LIC website
LIC new pension plus plan: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)has introduced new pension plus plan. The plan can be purchased either as a single premium payment policy or regular premium payment. According to LIC, the plan is ‘suitable for young persons to make provisions for post-retirement life’, and can be purchased both offline (through agents/intermediaries) and online (from licindia.in). Its Unique Identity Number (UIN) is 512L347V01.