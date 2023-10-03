The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a special campaign for renewing expired policies. LIC's special revival campaign started on September 1. Policyholders have time till 31 October, 2023 to revive their lapsed policy under this special revival campaign.

“Please contact your LIC Branch/Agent and revive your Policy 102342937 under Special Revival Campaign on or before 31.10.2023 if not revived-LIC of India," the insurance behemoth is reminding the customers via messages.

When do insurance policies lapse?

Policyholders must ensure to pay the premiums within the due date. They are allowed a grace period between 15 and 30 days. It is only when individuals fail to pay premiums even during the grace period that the policy lapses.

According to the post on social media X , “LIC's Special Revival Campaign - An opportunity for policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. To know more, contact your nearest LIC Branch/Agent or visit https://licindia.in."