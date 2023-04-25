LIC's total premium for fiscal 2023 grew 17 per cent to ₹2.32 trillion3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:48 AM IST
For March 2023, LIC's premium for the individual category exceeds ₹10,000 crore, the highest amongst all life insurance companies
New Delhi: The total premium of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collected for fiscal 2022-23 grew 16.67 per cent to ₹2.32 trillion from ₹1.99 trillion. In terms of the sheer volume, no other company matches the insurance giant. In terms of premiums collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58 per cent as on March 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×