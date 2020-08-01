Life insurance claims: All you need to know about Section 45 of Insurance Act

If you have ever read the brochure of a life insurance product till the end, you must have noticed the last section of the brochure always describes Section 45 of the Insurance Act 1938. What is it, why is it one of the most important information for the policyholders or new policy buyers to be aware of. Well, According to Section 45, a life insurance company cannot reject an insurer's claim after three years. Read on for the details.