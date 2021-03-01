Life insurance offered by employer a major factor when choosing a job: survey

“Faced with the possibility of a job loss, income decline and potential loss of health care, the covid-19 pandemic heightened employees’ financial vulnerabilities. As a result, there was an increased focus towards savings and investments that could help combat unforeseen circumstances along with ensuring comprehensive financial protection. The insights also point towards the need for employers to assume a key role in helping their employees build a long-term financial resilience over the course of their employment," said Aalok Bhan, director and chief marketing officer, Max Life.