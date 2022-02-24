Life insurance ownership in India remains at 78%: Survey

Soumya Mohanty, managing director and CCO, Kantar Insights, South Asia remarked on the findings of the survey, “India Protection Quotient is an important financial signifier for the country, especially in the current times. With IPQ 4.0, we have administered a complete digital survey across a robust sample that has given us unique insights on how urban India has financially evolved. The one key outcome that emerges from the survey, is the significant increase in security levels of the urban milieu. Despite the unprecedented impact of Covid-19, this is an important indication of the growing financial consciousness in the country. We are happy to be partnering with Max Life Insurance as it continues to drive importance of life insurance across the country and hope the survey findings can outline the way forward for the insurance industry."