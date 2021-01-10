Life insurance sector's new business premium declines 3% in Dec

Life insurance sector's new business premium declines 3% in Dec1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 04:44 PM IST
The new business premium of life insurance industry contracted by 3% year-on-year to ₹24,383.42 crore in December.
The new business or the first-year premium of 24 life insurance companies was ₹25,079.89 crore in the same month of 2019.
The country's largest life insurer LIC contributed ₹14,345.70 crore or 58% to the total premium generated during the month, showed data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
LIC's new business premium declined by 15% from ₹16,861.98 crore in December 2019.
Private sector comprising of 23 players registered a growth 22% by earning new premium of ₹10.037.72 crore in December, as compared to ₹8217.91 crore in the year-ago period.
Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18% to ₹686.80 crore in December 2020, over ₹418.32 crore a year ago.
Aditya Birla Sun Life reported over 61% increase in premium collection to ₹514.04 crore as against ₹318.55 crore, while India First posted a 54% rise to ₹240.10 crore.
Other insurance players like ICICI Prudential Life's new business was at ₹1,469.45 crore (up 32.11%); HDFC Life ₹1,910.27 crore (up 27%), and Max Life ₹768.07 crore (up 21%) in December.
The cumulative new business premium from all the insurers during the April-December period of 2020-21 contracted by 1.7% to ₹1,91,046.39 crore compared to ₹1,94,331.10 crore a year earlier.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
