Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >Life insurance sector's new business premium declines 3% in Dec
Photo: Reuters

Life insurance sector's new business premium declines 3% in Dec

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST PTI

  • The country's largest life insurer LIC contributed 14,345.70 crore or 58% to the total premium generated during the month, data from Irdai showed
  • Private sector comprising of 23 players registered a growth 22% by earning new premium of 10.037.72 crore in December

The new business premium of life insurance industry contracted by 3% year-on-year to 24,383.42 crore in December.

The new business premium of life insurance industry contracted by 3% year-on-year to 24,383.42 crore in December.

The new business or the first-year premium of 24 life insurance companies was 25,079.89 crore in the same month of 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The new business or the first-year premium of 24 life insurance companies was 25,079.89 crore in the same month of 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The country's largest life insurer LIC contributed 14,345.70 crore or 58% to the total premium generated during the month, showed data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

LIC's new business premium declined by 15% from 16,861.98 crore in December 2019.

Private sector comprising of 23 players registered a growth 22% by earning new premium of 10.037.72 crore in December, as compared to 8217.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18% to 686.80 crore in December 2020, over 418.32 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life reported over 61% increase in premium collection to 514.04 crore as against 318.55 crore, while India First posted a 54% rise to 240.10 crore.

Other insurance players like ICICI Prudential Life's new business was at 1,469.45 crore (up 32.11%); HDFC Life 1,910.27 crore (up 27%), and Max Life 768.07 crore (up 21%) in December.

The cumulative new business premium from all the insurers during the April-December period of 2020-21 contracted by 1.7% to 1,91,046.39 crore compared to 1,94,331.10 crore a year earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.