21 Jun 2022
Move likely to raise competition, access to affordable health insurance
MUMBAI : India’s insurance regulator is planning to allow life insurance companies to offer full-fledged health insurance policies, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said, in a move that will likely reduce premiums and increase access to affordable health cover.