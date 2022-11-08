Life insurers report 15% growth in first-year premium

“For October 2022, the growth rate of non-single premiums reduced to 8.6% vs. 14.4% reported in October 2021. On the other hand, single premiums reversed last October’s fall of 12.3% to a growth rate of 18.5% in October 2022. Single premiums continue to account for a substantial portion of the overall first-year premiums," the report said.

