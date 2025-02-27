Insurance
Ultra-long bonds: Centre mulls strategy to deepen insurance market, cushion insurers’ businesses
Summary
- The backing of these government-issued bonds would provide insurers with a financial cushion, reducing risk, freeing up capital, and enabling them to expand their insurance operations more effectively
New Delhi: The Indian government may consider issuing 50-year on-tap bonds in the next fiscal (FY26), in a bid to encourage insurance companies to subscribe and better manage their business, two people familiar with the matter said.
