The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is among the best from the stable of debt products, more so now, given a rate of 8.5% for FY20 when other zero-risk products are returning less than 8%. R.M. Vishakha, managing director and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co. Ltd has, therefore, maximized her investments in EPF now that she is nearing retirement.

Vishakha was speaking to Mint for the fifth part of a series in which industry leaders shared how they handle their money. She started her career in the non-life insurance sector and moved to life insurance in 2000. Vishakha is a big proponent of insurance for long-term investments. Her equity portfolio includes SIPs in mutual funds as well as unit-linked insurance plans or Ulips. She also has guaranteed insurance-cum-investment plans in the name of her children. The guarantee definitely brings home comfort, especially amid the uncertainty created by covid-19.

Vishakha said the economic impact of covid-19 is very real, unlike the slowdown of 2008 that barely touched India and had more of a cascading effect. She said this year everyone will put a premium on liquidity and cash in hand will be better than money invested.

Covid-19 impact