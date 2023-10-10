ManipalCigna Health Insurance announced the launch of 'ManipalCigna Accident Shield’. This new advanced personal accident plan offers comprehensive coverage for Accidental Death (AD), Permanent Total Disablement (PTD), and Permanent Partial Disablement (PPD), ensuring that policyholders are safeguarded against a wide array of accidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As a health insurance expert, our commitment to providing easy access to quality healthcare is at the heart of our product innovations. Thus keeping in mind the increasing accident incidences and cost, the ManipalCigna Accident Shield plan allows policyholders to choose from a range of sum insured options, spanning up to ₹25 crores, tailoring their coverage to their specific needs. This plan also offers a claim benefit of up to 200% of the Sum Insured for Accidental Death and Permanent Total Disablement. In addition, the plan provides coverage for Accidental Hospitalization including OPD expenses ensuring even minor injuries are covered," said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

“We understand that accidents can range from minor mishaps to more severe incidents, which is why we've gone the extra mile to include features like a shield against EMIs, Loan outstanding, and Education of Children in case of an accidental death or disability. With customizable coverage options and exceptional claim benefits, this plan covers policyholders in case of death, disabilities, and debt and reflects our commitment to customer-centric solutions," Sikdar further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ManipalCigna Accident Shield comes in three variants Classic Plan: A basic plan covering accidental death, funeral expenses, and repatriation of mortal remains, with the option to enhance it with 10 optional covers.

Plus Plan: An enhanced version offering the basic plan benefits along with coverage for Permanent Total Disability and 10 optional covers, including Injury due to Accidents leading to Burns, Air Ambulance benefits, EMI shield, and more.

Pro Plan: The ultimate plan with coverage for Permanent Partial Disablement as a base, complemented by 12 optional covers such as Adventure sports cover, Coma benefits, Broken Bones benefit, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

