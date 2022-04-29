“Our new ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime takes a step further in our commitment and offers cashless services even for OPD expenses to provide total healthcare protection, it comes with industry first feature Switch Off that allows customers to switch off the cover while travelling abroad from 2nd year onwards, for a maximum period of 30 days in a policy year and most importantly the plan covers all hospitalization expenses whether medical or non-medical to take care of customer’s everyday healthcare needs," said Sikdar.