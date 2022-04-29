This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Policyholders will also have the option to switch off their health insurance from second year for up to 30 days while travelling abroad and get a discount on renewal premium
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance on Friday announced the launch of ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime plan that not only covers all types of hospitalization expenses but also comes cashless OPD coverage for doctor consultation, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance on Friday announced the launch of ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime plan that not only covers all types of hospitalization expenses but also comes cashless OPD coverage for doctor consultation, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses.
“It (the insurance plan) covers “Non-medical Expenses" to ensure there are zero deductions towards non-medical items during hospitalization and many more such enticing benefits," the insurer said in its statement.
“It (the insurance plan) covers “Non-medical Expenses" to ensure there are zero deductions towards non-medical items during hospitalization and many more such enticing benefits," the insurer said in its statement.
This plan is on offer in three different variants – ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Protect’ for overall hospitalization expenses, ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Advantage’ provides cashless OPD coverage in addition to the hospitalization expenses and ‘ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime Active’ for lives suffering from pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, asthma, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some of the features of the plan include zero deductions towards non-medical expenses, paid OPD and unlimited restoration up to 100% of sum insured, which is applicable from second claim onwards.
“In India, out-patient department expenses which includes doctor consultations, lab tests and pharmacy expenses accounts for nearly 62% of healthcare costs, not only that, non-medical expenses amount to around 10% to 12% of the overall hospitalization bills that are paid as out of pocket," said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited.
Policyholders will also have the option to switch off their health insurance from second year for up to 30 days while travelling abroad and get a discount on renewal premium.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Users will also get a one-year premium waiver on renewal policy premium due to accidental death or if diagnosed with any of the listed critical illnesses.
“Our new ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime takes a step further in our commitment and offers cashless services even for OPD expenses to provide total healthcare protection, it comes with industry first feature Switch Off that allows customers to switch off the cover while travelling abroad from 2nd year onwards, for a maximum period of 30 days in a policy year and most importantly the plan covers all hospitalization expenses whether medical or non-medical to take care of customer’s everyday healthcare needs," said Sikdar.