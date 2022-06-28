ManipalCigna launches health policy covering OPD expenses up to 50,000

In India, approximately 65% of healthcare expenditures are out-of-pocket expenses, which are not covered by most health insurance policies in the market
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd. has forayed into cashless OPD with the launch of ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime offering day-to-day healthcare expenses such as consultation fees, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd. has forayed into cashless OPD with the launch of ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime offering day-to-day healthcare expenses such as consultation fees, prescribed diagnostic tests and pharmacy expenses.
As per the company, In India, approximately 65% of healthcare expenditures are out-of-pocket expenses, which are not covered by most health insurance policies in the market. To help reduce such spending, ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime will give policy holders ₹ 20,000, ₹ 30,000 or ₹ 50,000 per policy year, to cover outpatient expenses, including dental, vision, physical doctor consultation fees, prescribed medicines, etc.
As per the company, In India, approximately 65% of healthcare expenditures are out-of-pocket expenses, which are not covered by most health insurance policies in the market. To help reduce such spending, ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime will give policy holders ₹ 20,000, ₹ 30,000 or ₹ 50,000 per policy year, to cover outpatient expenses, including dental, vision, physical doctor consultation fees, prescribed medicines, etc.
“Cashless OPD cover is especially beneficial to people with higher out of pocket expenses or parents with infants or young children prone to ailments that require over-the-counter medicines or get tests done quite frequently. These expenses add up to a lot, but go unnoticed by most health insurance plans. Thus people who require regular OPD consultations can benefit greatly from a health insurance plan which helps cover their OPD expenditures on cashless basis and lets you stay fit with simplified wellness offerings," said Prasun Sikdar, managing director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime provides following OPD benefits:
Annual Health Check-up from first year onwards
Doctor Consultation – Physical with 6000 + Doctors, 16+ major consultation specialties, both Hospital and Clinic based network
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prescribed Diagnostic Expenses across 20+ chains & individual centres for all major lab tests
Prescribed Pharmacy Expenses for 1.60 Lac + medicine items across 27,105l pin-codes in 2890 cities, and store pick-up in 570+ cities
Reward points of up to 20% on renewal premium for achieving daily step count
Second opinion for 36 listed Critical Illnesses
Condition Management Program
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Discounts on prescribed medicines, lab tests and health supplements
To avail these OPD benefits, policyholders need to book cashless services for themselves and their dependents on the ManipalCigna app.
A comprehensive health insurance hospitalisation cover under ManipalCigna ProHealth Prime for a cover ₹5 lakh along with ₹20,000 of OPD coverage on cashless basis for consultation, diagnostics and pharmacy expenses for a 35 year old male shall be available for a premium payment of ₹9,783, including GST in cities, as per the insurer.