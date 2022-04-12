Maternity is underinsured by companies in India: Report

Maternity is underinsured by companies in India: Report2 min read . 12 Apr 2022
- Ideal maternity benefits should provide a minimum cover of up to ₹1,00,000 for tier1 cities and should have baby day covers from the very first day, according to Plum
Maternity covers offered by corporates are not in alignment with the rising cost of healthcare in urban cities in India, according to Plum, an employee health insurance platform.
Healthcare inflation in India is rising at 18-20% annually. In this backdrop, lack of proper maternity benefits could be one of the key reasons for a drop in the percentage of the women workforce from 26% in 2005 to 20.3% in 2019, said the report.
As per Plum, the average cost of child-birth in tier-I cities and metros in India at private hospitals ranges between ₹45,000 and ₹55,000. On the other hand, the cost of C-sections in private hospitals can range between ₹70,000 and 2,00,000, depending on the level of complications.
“However, while 66% of Plum’s customers have adopted maternity covers, a majority of them cover expenses up to ₹50,000 for up to two children. Only 15% of Plum’s customers, which are new-age companies, have taken covers between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh for maternity," Plum said in the report.
Average cost for child-birth in India is highest in Bengaluru at ₹55,000, followed by Chennai ( ₹53,000, Delhi ( ₹51,000) and ₹45,000 each in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
According to Plum, standalone retail policies for maternity are non-existent in India.
Additionally in retail health insurance, there is a 90-day waiting period from the time of the child-birth for the baby to get medical insurance coverage. Group Health Insurance (GHI) policies can cover female employees and female spouses for expenses on maternity treatment, infertility and any prenatal complications and offer a baby day cover from day one.
Plum said that ideal maternity benefits should provide a minimum cover of up to ₹1,00,000 for tier1 cities and should have baby day covers from the very first day.
The report further suggested that for workplaces to be considered equitable, companies must consider the inclusion of surrogacy and adoption leave policies and benefits, same-sex partner maternity and leave benefits and paternity leave and benefits.
Abhishek Poddar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Plum, said, “Companies today are in a position to do much better for their employees. This is not about insurance alone, this is an opportunity for us to kindle conversations around workplace equity, social justice and forward thinking. When it comes to education, women in our country are doing better than men (i.e, growing at a faster rate), but as a culture, we seem to be making it harder for them to return to work after giving birth."