Max Bupa Health Insurance rebranded as Niva Bupa

Nimish Agrawal, senior vice president & head, marketing, Niva Bupa said, "Our name has changed from Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited to Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited effective 5 July 2021. As next steps, we will closely work with our partners and various stakeholders to complete our brand transition by year-end. It will be reflected in all our customer and partner-facing assets henceforth. Our business fundamentals remain unchanged, and there will be no impact of this transition on our customers and partners."