Max Financial gets IRDAI nod to acquire residual 5% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo in Max Life1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:38 AM IST
- Earlier, Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) held a 72.52% stake in Max Life and MSI had 25.48% stake
Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) announced that it has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to purchase the balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Company Limited (MSI) in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life). The transaction is expected to be concluded in the next fortnight.