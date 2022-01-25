Max Life extends term cover for homemakers independent of spouse’s insurance

“Policybazaar has a leadership positioning in the online life insurance market across savings and protection categories. In the current sales mix of the online protection category, however, the housewives segment remains an untouched opportunity. In the Indian context, this segment is and will continue to be a large pool. We are happy to partner with Max Life Insurance in their crucial endeavor to improve protection penetration and accelerate growth for homemakers," said Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.