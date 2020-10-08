Max Life Insurance launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' feature

Reviewing data for online term sales of Max Life, it has been observed that nearly 8% of all applied policies/cases end up in decline or postponement. Under such circumstances, the amount collected from the customer during purchase process is to be refunded. Usually, this refund process takes around 8-10 working days and this delay often results in customer anxiety, leading to poor customer and distributor experience. Max Life’s ‘Buy Now – Pay at Approval’ feature aims to efficiently navigate this hassle by letting customers purchase a policy worry free through a digital payment instrument and away from the hassle of money getting blocked in case of any delay in policy issuance due to underwriting requirement.