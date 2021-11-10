"This new product offering from Max Life provides customers with a complete solution to fulfill the financial needs of their family and loved ones. Offering additional income options, the plan allows the customers to achieve a financially protected future through various life cover and income options," Max Life said in a release.

Prashant Tripathy, CEO and managing director, Max Life said, “Our newly introduced ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan’ is a comprehensive product that gives you lifelong financial protection through an additional income stream during the years when you need it the most. Combining the power of protection, assurance, and reliability into a simple solution, this product enables fulfillment of all aspirations while also staying assured and protected in the longer run."

Key features of the plan

Depending on whether one wants an early income or a few years down the line, the Max Life Smart Wealth Plan offers customers the flexibility to choose a plan that matches their requirements.

1. Three plan options to build your secondary income stream

The plan gives one the option to choose between ‘early income’, ‘early income with guaranteed money back’, or ‘deferred income’. All these options come with inbuilt guarantees in form of guaranteed income/ guaranteed money-back, under all variants. It will also provide cash bonuses, as declared.

Guarantees are payable in the form of guaranteed income in case of ‘early income’ and ‘deferred income’ variants for 25 years or till the end of the policy term, whichever is lower; and in case of ‘Early Income with Guaranteed Money Back’ variant, it will be paid in the form of 3 ‘Guaranteed Money Back’ at defined intervals, as per the release.

2. Option to accrue survival benefits and take them as per need

The accrual of survival benefits (‘Cash Bonus’ and ‘Guaranteed Income’) can be opted for any time during the policy term as per the need. The policyholder can also withdraw the accrued ‘Cash Bonuses/Guaranteed Income’ partially/fully at any point during the policy term. If the unpaid survival benefits are not availed of by the policyholder during the policy tenure, the same shall be payable along with the plan benefits at the time of closure of the policy due to death, maturity or surrender. The accrued survival benefits will be accumulated at an interest rate equal to the RBI reverse repo rate published by RBI on its website and this rate will be reviewed annually, said the press release.

3. Choice of income period including whole life income option starting from second year

The plan offers one the flexibility to receive income and avail of life cover till 100 years, 85 years, or 75 years of attained age.

4. Enhanced protection through optional riders and policy continuance benefit

One can also customize their protection cover by opting for riders by paying a small amount of extra premium. Policy continuance benefit if opted, ensures that survival and maturity benefits continue to be paid, as and when due in case of death of the Life Insured without any need of premium payment. The death benefit under this plan varies with the choice of policy continuance benefit.

5. 3 types of discounts/rebates available under the plan

Discounts for existing Max Life customer (first year), female lives (all payable premiums) and high sum assured on maturity rebates are further applicable under the plan.

