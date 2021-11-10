Max Life Insurance launches Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan. Know key features

The accrual of survival benefits (‘Cash Bonus’ and ‘Guaranteed Income’) can be opted for any time during the policy term as per the need. The policyholder can also withdraw the accrued ‘Cash Bonuses/Guaranteed Income’ partially/fully at any point during the policy term. If the unpaid survival benefits are not availed of by the policyholder during the policy tenure, the same shall be payable along with the plan benefits at the time of closure of the policy due to death, maturity or surrender. The accrued survival benefits will be accumulated at an interest rate equal to the RBI reverse repo rate published by RBI on its website and this rate will be reviewed annually, said the press release.