Max Life Insurance launches smart guaranteed pension plan. Key features

Aligned with Max Life’s growing focus within the annuities space, the Smart Guaranteed Pension Plan marks the company’s entry into the group annuity solutions space. Corporates and public sector enterprises can directly purchase this plan as a group annuity product to meet the employees’ retirement needs. Offering attractive annuity rates and unique benefits, National Pension System (NPS) subscribers will also be eligible to buy the product utilizing their NPS proceeds. Furthermore, the product will be available to direct customers in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment through the Company’s direct channel.

