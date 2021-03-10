"The policy is designed to provide financial protection to customers alongside simple, easy to understand policy features. The same is a non-linked, non-participating, individual pure-risk premium life insurance plan," Max Life insurance said in a release.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

The policy will be available to buyers in the age group of 18 to 65 years. Max Life’s Saral Jeevan Bima plan offers a minimum sum assured of ₹5 lakh and a maximum sum assured of up to ₹25 lakh for a policy term ranging between 5 and 40 years.

The plan also offers buyers the flexibility to choose between premium payment term options of regular pay, single pay and limited pay (with 5- and 10-year pay options); and multiple premium payment mode options i.e. annual, semi-annual or monthly payment.

As per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (Irdai) guidelines, the policy will have a waiting period of 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. However, in the case of revival of the policy, the waiting period will not be applicable.

This policy will cover death due to an accident during the waiting period of 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. In case of death of the life assured, other than due to accident during the waiting period, an amount equal to 100% of all premiums received excluding taxes, if any, will be paid. However, the sum assured will not be paid in such a scenario.

Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO Max Life Insurance said, “In today’s day and age, where there are plenty of term insurance plans and policies to choose from, it is also important to provide a simple product that allows an average customer to make an informed choice. We hope that this standard product will help Indians, especially first-time buyers, to protect their loved ones by encouraging them to invest in a standard term insurance policy."

The premium is applicable for a sample male life paying premiums annually, excluding underwriting extra premium, taxes and cess.

View Full Image Source: Max Life Insurance

Max Life insurance has achieved a claims paid ratio of 99.22% during financial year 2019-20. As per Irdai Annual Report 2019-20, it has paid off 15,342 claims received in FY20. The CLAIMS PAID RATIO is the percentage of insurance claims settled by an insurer compared to the total number of claims received.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via