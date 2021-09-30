Max Life Insurance secures 10.8% market share among private life insurers

“The milestone achievement of INR 1 Lac Crore of Assets under Management (AUM) is a testament to our commitment that has helped deliver exceptional performance over a decade. The stellar growth has continued into the pandemic times as well, with our highest-ever individual new business sum assured and a decade-high private market share in terms of Individual adjusted FYP. With strategic efforts to boost product innovation, agency distribution, better claims management, and conformity to regulatory trends, Max Life is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and take the business to the next pedestal," said Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life.